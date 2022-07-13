Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CPRX. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

NASDAQ:CPRX traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,348,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.66 million, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $8.65.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $43.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 23.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 6,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $40,664.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,053 shares in the company, valued at $145,770.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,903,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 149,594 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 265,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 63,751 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,438,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 468,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 19,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

