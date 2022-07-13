CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.90.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTT. Robert W. Baird lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised CatchMark Timber Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 36.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the third quarter valued at $594,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 350,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 161,572 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTT opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $505.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average of $8.76. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $12.41.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 61.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 23.26%.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

