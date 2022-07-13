CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDL) Short Interest Update

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 160,300 shares, an increase of 22,800.0% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,388,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBDL remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Wednesday. 24,046,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,806,594. CBD Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

CBD Life Sciences Company Profile

CBD Life Sciences Inc engages in the development and marketing a line of cannabidiol based organic products. Its cannabidiol based organic products include hemp drops, massage oils, recovery pain relief creams, anxiety and sleep solutions supplements, edibles, and a line of pet products. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

