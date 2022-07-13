Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Shares Down 1.5%

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.03. Approximately 1,773 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.
The stock has a market capitalization of $740.13 million, a PE ratio of -45.68 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32.
About Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cellcom Israel (CELJF)
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Receive News & Ratings for Cellcom Israel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellcom Israel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.