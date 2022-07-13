Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Shares Down 1.5%

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.03. Approximately 1,773 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $740.13 million, a PE ratio of -45.68 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Net. The company offers internet access and infrastructure, internet television, international telephony, landline telephony, and transmission services for business customers and telecommunications operators.

