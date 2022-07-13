Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading Up 5.2%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) was up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.77 and last traded at $76.12. Approximately 9,093 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,029,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.33.

CELH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Celsius from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Maxim Group upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Celsius from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.71.

The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 226.03 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.08 and a 200-day moving average of $57.51.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Celsius had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,393,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $382,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,787.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

