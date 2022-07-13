Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading Up 5.2%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) was up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.77 and last traded at $76.12. Approximately 9,093 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,029,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.33.
CELH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Celsius from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Maxim Group upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Celsius from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.71.
The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 226.03 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.08 and a 200-day moving average of $57.51.
In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,393,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $382,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,787.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.
