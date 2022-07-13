Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Shares of CENT opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $57.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.29.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $954.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $305,244.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,742,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 471.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 30,861 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 75.3% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. 18.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Garden & Pet (Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.