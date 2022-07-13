Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Shares of CENTA opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.57. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.18.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $954.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $305,244.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet (Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.