Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Up 6.7%

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.64 and last traded at $28.55. 3,622 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 518,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.76.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CERE shares. Mizuho started coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.43.

The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.89.

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $105,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 30.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

