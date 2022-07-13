Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.33.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $83.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $201,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,656.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 4,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $228,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,373. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,789 shares of company stock valued at $535,214 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 6.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $48.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

