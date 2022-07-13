Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Gap Up to $22.69

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.69, but opened at $24.00. Certara shares last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 3,083 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CERT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Certara from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.15.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Certara had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $28,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,958,939 shares in the company, valued at $683,219,841. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Certara by 711.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 46,319 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Certara by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 51,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Certara by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. 52.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

