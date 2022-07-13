CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.97.

CF opened at $85.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $113.49.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.21. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

