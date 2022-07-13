Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Raised to $81.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of SCHW opened at $62.25 on Wednesday. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 36,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,880,624.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 4,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 23.7% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Charles Schwab by 4.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 109,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Charles Schwab by 4.0% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.