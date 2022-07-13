Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.29.
GTLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen set a $195.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.
GTLS stock opened at $159.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 110.45 and a beta of 1.61.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 103.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000.
About Chart Industries (Get Rating)
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
