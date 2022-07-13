Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.29.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen set a $195.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

GTLS stock opened at $159.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 110.45 and a beta of 1.61.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.18 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 103.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

