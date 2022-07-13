Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Rating) were down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.04 and last traded at C$2.04. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 14,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$145.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 19.10 and a quick ratio of 19.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.91.

Get Chesapeake Gold alerts:

Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and technology company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of gold and silver deposits in North and Central America. The company also explores for zinc ores. The company's flagship project is the Metates project, which comprises 12 mineral concessions totaling 4,261 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.