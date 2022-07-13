China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Update

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the June 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CIADY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,954. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.01. China Mengniu Dairy has a 1 year low of $43.94 and a 1 year high of $66.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $0.5267 dividend. This is a positive change from China Mengniu Dairy’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1.04%.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, produces and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment produces and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, fresh milk, and yogurt.

