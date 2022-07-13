China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Update

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADYGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the June 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CIADY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,954. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.01. China Mengniu Dairy has a 1 year low of $43.94 and a 1 year high of $66.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $0.5267 dividend. This is a positive change from China Mengniu Dairy’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1.04%.

About China Mengniu Dairy (Get Rating)

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, produces and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment produces and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, fresh milk, and yogurt.

