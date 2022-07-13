CIBC Cuts Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$27.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Topaz Energy from C$31.75 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.64.

Shares of TSE TPZ traded down C$0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$18.85. 227,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,468. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.67, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.07. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.90 and a 52 week high of C$24.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.51.

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$81.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$81.50 million. Research analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$23.31 per share, with a total value of C$233,128.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,105,399.42.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

