CIBC Lowers Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Price Target to C$0.65

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at CIBC from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 80.56% from the company’s previous close.

AOT has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Ascot Resources from C$1.15 to C$0.90 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.90 to C$1.60 in a research note on Saturday, June 25th.

AOT stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.36. 557,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,173. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$156.83 million and a PE ratio of -18.95. Ascot Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.35 and a 1-year high of C$1.41.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

