CIBC Lowers Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$35.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Finning International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Finning International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.33.

FTT stock traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$24.54. The stock had a trading volume of 906,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,284. The firm has a market cap of C$3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Finning International has a 12-month low of C$23.89 and a 12-month high of C$40.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.45.

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 2.8199998 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harold N. Kvisle acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$32.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,240,700. Also, Senior Officer David William Cummings sold 2,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.37, for a total transaction of C$90,165.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,257,145.59. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,800 shares of company stock worth $254,134 in the last 90 days.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

