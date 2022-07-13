CIBC Lowers Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$40.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on POU. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$47.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.45.

Paramount Resources stock traded down C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$26.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of C$3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.85. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$11.97 and a 12 month high of C$40.73.

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$499.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 3.6900003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.00, for a total transaction of C$96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at C$92,096. Also, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$31.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$465,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 259,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,047,724. Insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $1,031,436 in the last quarter.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

