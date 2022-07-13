Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Shares Gap Up to $36.06

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.06, but opened at $36.87. Citizens Financial Group shares last traded at $35.36, with a volume of 39,368 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler set a $47.00 price target on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.93.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average of $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 197,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 67,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,367,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

