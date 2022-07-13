CKW Financial Group Boosts Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,981,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,878,000 after buying an additional 75,166 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,539,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,028,000 after acquiring an additional 305,627 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,943,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,385 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,296,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,142,000 after acquiring an additional 90,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,227,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,607,000 after acquiring an additional 506,752 shares in the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sanofi from €118.00 ($118.00) to €119.00 ($119.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($80.00) to €85.00 ($85.00) in a report on Monday, March 28th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($90.00) to €105.00 ($105.00) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($96.00) to €105.00 ($105.00) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.83.

Shares of SNY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.03. 8,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,784. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $126.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average of $52.19.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.7968 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.78%.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

