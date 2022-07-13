CKW Financial Group Buys 300 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,583,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,868,000 after buying an additional 236,326 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,587,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,678,000 after purchasing an additional 652,709 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,322,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,033,000 after purchasing an additional 70,585 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,672,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,549,000 after purchasing an additional 167,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,771,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,393,000 after purchasing an additional 220,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

NYSE TAP traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.06.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

