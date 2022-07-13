CKW Financial Group Has $31.04 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

CKW Financial Group increased its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,367 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of CKW Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $31,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSEW. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS GSEW traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.00. 85,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.27 and a 200-day moving average of $63.59.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.