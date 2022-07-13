CKW Financial Group Invests $51,000 in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Etsy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.37.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,695,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,187.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 104,488 shares of company stock valued at $8,626,925 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.77. 130,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,382,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.74.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

