CKW Financial Group Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

CKW Financial Group decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of CKW Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.89. 121,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,395,354. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.42. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

