CKW Financial Group Purchases 503 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,827 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii comprises 0.1% of CKW Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

NYSE:BOH traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.92. 861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,953. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.94 and a 200 day moving average of $81.45. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $70.97 and a twelve month high of $92.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 35.44%. The company had revenue of $168.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

BOH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $409,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,231,181.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.