CKW Financial Group Raises Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Incyte were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,983,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 21,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 317,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,255,000 after acquiring an additional 26,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.14. 13,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,452. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.63.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.09.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

