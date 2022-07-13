CKW Financial Group Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at $35,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 58.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at $4,335,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 29.5% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 29.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

NYSE DSU traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.23. 489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,760. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.