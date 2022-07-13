Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, an increase of 40,000.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,042,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCTC traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. 1,120,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,004. Clean Coal Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Clean Coal Technologies Company Profile

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc engages in developing and selling patented multi-stage process that transforms coal with high levels of impurities, contaminants, and other polluting elements into a low polluting fuel worldwide. It has three processes in its intellectual property portfolio, including Pristine that is designed to remove moisture and volatile matter from bituminous and subbituminous coals, and lignite; Pristine-M, a coal dehydration technology; and Pristine-SA, which is designed to eliminate the volatile matter in the feed coal and to achieve stable combustion by co-firing it with biomass or natural gas.

