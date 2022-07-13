Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1162 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.

Clough Global Equity Fund stock opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $15.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at $130,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 26.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

