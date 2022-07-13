Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1162 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.
Clough Global Equity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.
Clough Global Equity Fund stock opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $15.88.
About Clough Global Equity Fund (Get Rating)
Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ)
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.