Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Trading Up 5.4%

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.84 and last traded at $12.73. Approximately 19,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 760,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

Get Codexis alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $836.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.94 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.91.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.58 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. Codexis’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $396,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,543,820.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Codexis by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,238 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Codexis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Codexis by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,182,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,593,000 after purchasing an additional 563,579 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at $3,093,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000.

About Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.