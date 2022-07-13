Colony Family Offices LLC Purchases 13,403 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.3% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,494,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,722,000 after acquiring an additional 29,376 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,870 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,279,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,196,000 after acquiring an additional 710,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $141,569,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.43. The company had a trading volume of 744,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,882,281. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $54.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.46.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

