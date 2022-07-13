Colony Family Offices LLC Purchases 3,660 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Colony Family Offices LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 607.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.68. The company had a trading volume of 414,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,641,414. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.41 and a one year high of $82.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.55 and a 200 day moving average of $71.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

