Colony Family Offices LLC Reduces Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Colony Family Offices LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 992,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,297 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 23.3% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Colony Family Offices LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $48,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 684,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 28,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 412,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $40.83. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,989. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $52.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.25.

