Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.19. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.14. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 31.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.36%.

In other Commercial Metals news, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.55 per share, with a total value of $202,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $202,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 13,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $631,019.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,168,631.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. State Street Corp raised its position in Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,772,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,537 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 178.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,509,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,816,000 after acquiring an additional 967,546 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 120.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,151,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,924,000 after acquiring an additional 629,433 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,774,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

