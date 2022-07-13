Comparing Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG)

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Accolade shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Accolade shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Accolade and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accolade $310.02 million 2.25 -$123.12 million ($6.09) -1.61 Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions $140,000.00 9.99 -$1.61 million N/A N/A

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Accolade.

Risk & Volatility

Accolade has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Accolade and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accolade 0 7 7 0 2.50 Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Accolade currently has a consensus price target of $16.80, suggesting a potential upside of 71.78%. Given Accolade’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Accolade is more favorable than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Accolade and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accolade -124.17% -23.63% -14.45% Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -2,213.75%

Summary

Accolade beats Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Accolade Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists. It also provides second opinion consultation and health care decision support services. The company serves employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. develops and markets a payment system for medical cannabis transactions. Its solution assists in the state tracking of sales, collection of tax, and supervision of sales to consumers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

