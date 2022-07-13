Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.82

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.82 and traded as high as $1.85. Concord Medical Services shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 657 shares traded.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82.
Concord Medical Services Company Profile (NYSE:CCM)
