Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Trading Down 3.7%

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.57. 2,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 646,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

CNSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $300.28 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 12.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Consolidated Communications by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

