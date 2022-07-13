Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $73.23

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.23 and traded as high as $73.30. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $72.80, with a volume of 7,165,839 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.13.

Get Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLP. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.