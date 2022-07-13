ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.34

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and traded as low as $2.42. ContraFect shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 1,138,522 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. WBB Securities upgraded shares of ContraFect to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $114.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25.

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.18). On average, equities analysts expect that ContraFect Co. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of ContraFect by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 30,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

