Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $23.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 118.82% from the stock’s previous close.

VLRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.20 to $19.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

VLRS opened at $9.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.60. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $23.58.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 71.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,018,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,897,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,232,000 after acquiring an additional 406,109 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,492,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,155,000 after acquiring an additional 116,917 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 999,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,969,000 after acquiring an additional 126,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 741,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after acquiring an additional 460,411 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

