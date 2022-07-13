Conwest Associates, LP (OTCMKTS:CWPS) to Issue Dividend of $1.54

Conwest Associates, LP (OTCMKTS:CWPS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.544 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 23.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Conwest Associates’s previous dividend of $0.93.

Shares of Conwest Associates stock opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.18. Conwest Associates has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Get Conwest Associates alerts:

About Conwest Associates (Get Rating)

Conwest Associates, LP collects and distributes royalty payments. The company is based in Westlake Village, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conwest Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conwest Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.