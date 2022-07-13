CONX (NASDAQ:CONX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.92

Shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 23442 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85.

Get CONX alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in CONX by 80.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CONX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of CONX during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CONX during the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in CONX by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 87,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 42,971 shares in the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.