Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Shares Up 1.3%

Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.94 and last traded at C$6.80. 135,953 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 71,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.71.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPLF. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$25.00 to C$16.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.94. The stock has a market cap of C$465.43 million and a PE ratio of -17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.73.

In other news, insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$201,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$201,000. Also, Senior Officer Stanley Thomas Coleman sold 18,000 shares of Copperleaf Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.10, for a total transaction of C$145,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 469,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,801,971.12.

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

