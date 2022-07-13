Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) PT Lowered to $64.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $52.56 on Wednesday. Corteva has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $64.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.85 and its 200 day moving average is $54.27. The company has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Corteva by 64.9% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Corteva by 68.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Corteva by 4.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in Corteva by 0.5% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 81,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

