Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Corvus Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CORVF – Get Rating) dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.76. Approximately 108,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 68,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $341.58 million, a P/E ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.54.
About Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corvus Gold (CORVF)
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.