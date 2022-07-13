Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Price Target Lowered to $15.60 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.20 to $15.60 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.21% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CSAN stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,982. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54. Cosan has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $21.30.

Get Cosan alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cosan by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in Cosan by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.