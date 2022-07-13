Cosmos (ATOM) Price Reaches $8.12

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.33 billion and $229.75 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $8.12 or 0.00040300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,131.71 or 0.99889478 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00025147 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

