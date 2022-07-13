Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,450 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,450 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.0% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $35,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $5.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $484.97. 35,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,274. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $473.43 and a 200 day moving average of $516.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $404.70 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $214.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

