Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Raymond James cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $490.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $516.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $404.70 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $217.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

